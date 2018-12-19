As Expected, Kasich Vetoes Pro-Gun Bill

Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a pro-gun bill that would have changed the way self-defense cases play out in court. The legislation is what’s left of the “Stand Your Ground” bill after lawmakers took that measure out.

Kasich objected to the bill’s shift of burden from the defense to the prosecution in self-defense cases. He also didn’t like the language taking sovereignty away from local municipalities.

Hours before the veto, Kasich hinted that it was coming in a speech at the Columbus Metropolitan Club. “Why would I sign a bill that gives more power to the gun advocates?”

Kasich said in his veto statement (see below) that the Legislature should have added his measure that takes guns away from people who pose a threat to themselves or others, known as the “red flag law.”