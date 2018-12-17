© 2020 WKSU
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

New Effort to Draft Sen. Sherrod Brown to Run for President

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 17, 2018 at 6:48 PM EST
sherrod_brown_speaks_on_election_night_2018_-_aleksei_pavloff.jpg
ALEKSEI PAVLOFF
Sherrod Brown speaks on election night 2018.

There’s a new effort afoot to try to draft U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown to run for president.

Democratic Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is one of the chairs of a committee circulating a national petition to convince Brown to run for president in 2020. Whaley says Brown would bring a needed change to the White House.

“We need a president who pays attention to people who work everyday.” 

Brown was re-elected to his third term in the U.S. Senate last month by just under seven points, defeating one of President Trump’s congressional allies. Brown won eight counties in Ohio that had supported Donald Trump in 2016. The committee has set up a website to help with its effort: 2020sherrod.com.

Government & PoliticsSherrod Brown2020 election
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
