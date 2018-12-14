© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

State Lawmakers Await Governor's Decision on Heartbeat Bill

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 14, 2018 at 4:36 PM EST
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A controversial bill that bans abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat can be detected is on its way to Gov. John Kasich. The Ohio House passed the bill overnight with changes made by the Senate by a margin of 53 votes to 32.

It was almost 1:30 in the morning when the House approved a change to the bill made by the Senate, saying transvaginal or internal ultrasounds, which can detect a fetal heartbeat as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, are no longer required. Other ultrasounds can detect a heartbeat at 10 weeks. The changes didn’t dissuade the majority of House members who passed the legislation. Republican Representative Christina Hagan of Alliance, sponsor of the bill, agreed with the Senate’s changes.

“It is to ensure that the doctor has the means to choose which methodology they prefer in that scenario and by no means does this bill in any way dictate what that might be.”

Opponents of the bill, which doesn’t allow exemptions for rape or incest victims, say it is unconstitutional. Democratic Representative Emilia Sykes of Akron read from a letter given to her by a woman who became pregnant as a result of rape and incest at the age of 13.

“If you had looked at a 13-year-old me in the eyes and told me that I should be forced to give birth, I would have taken every pill in my mother’s medicine cabinet and killed myself rather than to have a permanent physical scar to remind me.”

Kasich is promising to veto the bill and if that happens, lawmakers will have to come back during the week between Christmas and New Year’s to vote to override the veto - needing 60 votes in the House and 20 in the Senate. Two years ago, a similar scenario played out. Lawmakers didn’t override the veto then, but legislative leaders say they think they’ll have the votes to do it this time around.

Government & Politicsheartbeat billOhio StatehouseStatehouse News Bureau
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
