Bill Proposes More Regulations on SNAP Benefits

A bill that ramps up scrutiny of people on food stamps is on its way to the governor’s desk. Supporters say they want to crack down on fraud, but lower income advocates say that problem doesn’t exist.

The measure requires checks on eligibility for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, commonly known as food stamps, every quarter instead of every year.

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says that this, along with other regulations that include Medicaid recipients, can lead to more administrative errors.

“It is a barrier that will have a chilling effect for our poorest citizens in order to be able to access food stamps or SNAP benefits, the first line of defense against hunger in our state,” Hamler-Fugitt said.

Republican backers say this will help administrators uncover fraud quickly, adding that recipients won’t even be affected unless red flags pop up.