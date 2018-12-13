© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Second Abortion Measure Headed to Gov. Kasich

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published December 13, 2018 at 5:28 PM EST
photo of abortion protesters at the Statehouse
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House has passed another abortion measure. This one outlaws the use of dilation and extraction or D & E to end a pregnancy. D & Es are typically used after 12 weeks. The measure passed the Senate last summer, so it now heads to Governor John Kasich.

Democratic representative Tavia Galonski of Akron objects to the bill because it does not exempt victims of rape or incest. She opposes state lawmakers pushing to enact strict abortion laws.

The bill does not outlaw the use of D & Es after miscarriage.

This is the second abortion bill the legislature has passed in recent days. The first—the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” bans abortion at the point when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Tags

Government & PoliticsAbortionheartbeat billpartial birth abortionRep. Tavia Galonski
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content