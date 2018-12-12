© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Lawmakers Approve Millions to Fund Crew Stadium, Repair Parking Garage and Governor's Residence

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 12, 2018 at 6:16 PM EST
photo of Statehouse parking garage
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The bill would provide $20 million for the Statehouse parking garage (pictured).

A bill packed with a wish list of projects is moving to the Senate after passing through the House. The so-called “Christmas Tree” bill includes millions of dollars for different repairs and developments.

The Senate bill was crafted to help fund improvement projects along the Lake Erie shoreline. But amendments added by the House include $15 million for the new Columbus Crew soccer stadium and $2 million for upgrades and repairs to the Governor’s residence. 

Republican Niraj Antani voiced strong concerns against $20 million for the Statehouse parking garage, since it charges people to park.

“So my curiosity is why are the taxpayers being double taxed here,” he said.

The Statehouse grounds operating agency says the garage reserve funds are not enough to cover needed repairs. The bill now goes back to the Senate.

Tags

Government & PoliticsChristmas Tree billNiraj AntaniOhio SenateOhio Statehouse
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
