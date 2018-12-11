© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

DeWine Shares Plans For Inauguration

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 11, 2018 at 10:42 PM EST
Hundreds of people packed Mike DeWine's first inauguration as Attorney General in the Statehouse Rotunda in January 2011

Governor-elect Mike DeWine is giving a few hints about his inauguration next month. 

DeWine first wanted to run for governor nearly three decades ago. So he’s had a long time to think about what he wants.

“My goal is to be sworn in in the Capitol in the Rotunda. I was sworn in there the two times for Attorney General, and I would hope to be sworn in in the Capitol when I become governor of the state,” DeWine said.

John Kasich held both his ceremonial inaugurations at the Ohio Theatre on Capitol Square. In 2007, Ted Strickland was sworn in on a stage on the west steps of the Statehouse.

As for DeWine’s official oath of office at midnight on January 14 – he could do that at his historic home in Cedarville in Green County, at the Statehouse, or somewhere else.

DeWine also plans at least one public event specifically designed to include families.

Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
