DeWine Shares Plans For Inauguration

Governor-elect Mike DeWine is giving a few hints about his inauguration next month.

DeWine first wanted to run for governor nearly three decades ago. So he’s had a long time to think about what he wants.

“My goal is to be sworn in in the Capitol in the Rotunda. I was sworn in there the two times for Attorney General, and I would hope to be sworn in in the Capitol when I become governor of the state,” DeWine said.

John Kasich held both his ceremonial inaugurations at the Ohio Theatre on Capitol Square. In 2007, Ted Strickland was sworn in on a stage on the west steps of the Statehouse.

As for DeWine’s official oath of office at midnight on January 14 – he could do that at his historic home in Cedarville in Green County, at the Statehouse, or somewhere else.

DeWine also plans at least one public event specifically designed to include families.