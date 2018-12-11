Citizens Speak Out Against Bill That Would Make it Harder to Get an Issue on the Ballot

Community organizers are rallying against a bill that would make it harder for citizens to put an issue on the statewide ballet. They say the measure would deliver a huge blow to democracy.

The House resolution would shorten timeframes for signatures and raises the threshold for voter approval to 60 percent majority.

Catherine Turcer with Common Cause Ohio says Ohioans who have testified against the resolution know the benefit of having access to the ballot.

“What you’re going to do is make the direct democracy that was intended for ordinary citizens, something that only the super wealthy can do,” she said.

Supporters say the most recent ballot issues have already been backed by rich donors from out of state and this measure would clamp down on that.