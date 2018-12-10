© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmaker Pushes Pay Raise in Lame Duck Session

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 10, 2018 at 3:14 PM EST
seitz_on_the_floor_march_2018_-_credit_ohio_house.jpg
Ohio House
Seitz on the floor March 2018

A veteran conservative lawmaker wants a raise – and wants his elected colleagues at the local, county and state levels to get one too.  He says it’s urgent that the idea moves forward right away.

Republican Rep. Bill Seitz says statewide, county and local elected officials and state lawmakers haven’t had a raise in 11 years. His idea is to give them a 75 percent cost of living adjustment – or COLA.

“So it’s not even cost of living. It’s ‘diet COLA’.”

And Seitz says the plan needs to be tacked onto a bill now because lawmakers can only vote on pay raises that take effect in a future term – which starts in January and would include Seitz and other officials who won their elections last month.

“If we do not act by the end of this year, all of us will be barred from getting anything for the next term.”

The last raise also came through a lame duck session. But with little time left on this one, it’s unclear whether this plan will pass.

Government & PoliticsBill SeitzCOLApay raiselame duck sessionOhio lawmakers
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
