Government & Politics

Procedure to Petition for Amendments to Ohio Constitution Remain Unchanged for Now

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 6, 2018 at 6:39 PM EST
ohio_constitution.jpg
WKSU

A proposal to make it more difficult for citizens and groups to put amendments to the Ohio Constitution before voters may be running out of time. It didn’t get a vote in a House committee today.

The resolution would require amendments be approved by 60 percent of Ohio voters, not a simple majority, and would shorten the time frame to file signatures. Republican House Speaker Ryan Smith won’t say it’s dead, but says he wants protections for the constitution now.

“We’re clearly running out of a little bit of runway to do that, but I’m hoping that we still get feedback and keep the conversation moving forward," Smith said. 

Jen Miller with the League of Women Voters of Ohio is among the good government advocates calling for a total stop to the resolution.

“I think it’s too late in lame duck to be talking about something so critical as how the people manage the greatest document of our land, the Ohio Constitution,” she said.

Democrats also oppose the resolution, which if passed by lawmakers, would still have to go before voters.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio constitutionconstitutional amendment
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler