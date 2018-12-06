Ohio Statehouse Strips 'Stand Your Ground' Language From 'Stand Your Ground' Bill

In a surprise move, the Ohio Senate has stripped the “Stand Your Ground” provisions out of the “Stand Your Ground” bill. Opponents of the bill still have their issues with the legislation.

Richele O’Connor’s pro-gun regulation group, Moms Demand Action, spent hours sitting in committee to argue against the “Stand Your Ground” bill.

The Senate ended up keeping a “duty to retreat” in situations where a person feels threatened before using lethal force.

While that means it’s no longer a “Stand Your Ground” bill, O’Connor still has her reservations.

“There are other things in this law that still do not make us safe.”

The bill shifts the burden of proof onto the prosecution for self-defense cases, and prevents municipalities from enacting certain restrictions on guns.

Chris Dorr, with Ohio Gun Owners, was a big supporter of “Stand Your Ground.” Now, he says this bill doesn’t do much.

“In states where the burden of proof is already on the prosecution to disprove a self-defense claim, gun owners already sit in jail so this idea that we’ve switched that over is a huge get for gun owners, it’s not.”

When asked why the duty to retreat was not eliminated through this bill, Republican Senator Bill Coley of Butler County suggested that its backers may not have had enough support to enact it. He may have been referencing the ability to override a governor’s veto. The bill now goes back to the House, where representatives must agree with the changes for it to go on to Gov. John Kasich. He has said he’d veto any bill with “Stand Your Ground” language in it.