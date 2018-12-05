© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Approve Rape Kit Tracking System

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 5, 2018 at 9:53 PM EST
photo of Ohio House chamber
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The bill was previously pulled from consideration due to a proposed added amendment.

Bills can move quickly in the lame duck session of the legislature. That was the case with a bill that was pulled from consideration by lawmakers last week, but passed both chambers unanimously.

The Republican-sponsored bill requires the Attorney General to create a statewide tracking system for rape kits. 

In the House, Democrat Kent Smith spoke for it.

“This bill, House Bill 719, will help us make sure that justice delayed is not justice denied,” he said.

The vote marks an apparent deal with Democrats, who last week wanted to attach an amendment to eliminate the 20-year statute of limitations on rape cases. That led Speaker Ryan Smith to pull the rape kit bill, saying he was open to discussing that idea but the amendment wasn’t appropriate in this bill. 

A similar measure also passed the Senate.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
