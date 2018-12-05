© 2020 WKSU
Live Coverage of Funeral Services for Former President George H. W. Bush

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published December 5, 2018 at 8:27 AM EST

Former President George H.W. Bush is being honored today with funeral services at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. The 41st president will be eulogized by his son, former President George W. Bush, as well as a former U.S. senator and a former Canadian prime minister. Dozens of U.S. and world leaders are expected to attend the service. WKSU will bring you live coverge of the funeral beginninng at 11am on 89.7 FM.  You can also watch it here.

