Opponents Of Heartbeat Bill Rally At Statehouse

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 4, 2018 at 6:25 PM EST
Opponents of a bill that would ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, rallied outside the Ohio Statehouse while supporters of it gathered inside for a committee hearing. 

Opponents say the bill would deny legal abortion before many women know they are pregnant. Ohio State medical student Erica Reese talked about a woman she met named Anna, who had to decide whether to abort the fetus that was unlikely to survive or complete her pregnancy with people asking painful questions.

“Those 20 weeks would result in Anna having to go through an impossibly hard labor to deliver a stillborn. This sentence being handed down to our fellow sisters is both cruel and unusual.”

The bill could go to the Senate floor for a vote later this week. Gov. John Kasich says he’ll veto it, just as he did two years ago. But lawmakers insist they’ll have the votes this time to override a possible veto.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
