© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers to Discuss Heartbeat Bill, Stand Your Ground and More

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 4, 2018 at 12:33 PM EST
photo of Ohio Statehouse cupola
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Other issues include "revenge porn" and the legal marriage age.

It’ll be a busy day at the Statehouse with the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” abortion ban among the proposed legislation on the agenda. Lawmakers are hoping to be done by mid-December with all they’re going to do in this legislative session.

Senators are getting their first look at the six-week abortion ban in an afternoon hearing. Opponents of the Heartbeat Bill plan a rally outside the Statehouse.

Lawmakers will also hear bills to require food stamp eligibility to be reviewed quarterly, rather than annually; to change the way people who are wrongfully convicted are compensated; to raise the legal marriage age to 18; and two bills banning what’s known as revenge porn – when nude or sexually explicit photos are shared or published online without the permission of the subject. 

The day closes with another hearing on the self-defense bill referred to as Stand Your Ground, which lawmakers appear likely to pass through Gov. John Kasich has threatened a veto of that and the Heartbeat Bill.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio StatehouseStand Your Groundheartbeat billGov. John Kasich
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content