Government & Politics

DeWine Has A Diverse Cabinet, Senior Staff So Far

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 4, 2018 at 6:30 PM EST
Karen Kasler
Statehouse News
DeWine announced four new cabinet members today.

Attorney General and incoming Republican governor Mike DeWine has announced additional cabinet appointments. 

Major General John Harris is DeWine’s choice for Adjutant General of the Ohio Army National Guard, and DeWine’s first assistant AG Mary Mertz will be Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Others coming over from DeWine’s AG’s office are Alisha Nelson, who will lead the RecoveryOhio program he’ll create to fight the opioid crisis, and Ervan Rodgers, as the state’s chief information officer. His longest serving staff member Ann O’Donnell will be his chief advisor, and transition team chief of staff Laurel Dawson will stay on in that position. So far, all of DeWine’s announced appointees have been women and/or people of color.

