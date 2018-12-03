Portman, Brown To Meet With GM Chief About Lordstown Plant

Ohio's two U.S. senators say they'll meet with the head of General Motors this week to discuss what can be done to stop its northeastern Ohio assembly plant from closing.

GM announced last week it will stop making the Chevy Cruze at its Lordstown plant by March and that it's considering closing the plant for good. It's part of a massive restructuring for the automaker.

Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown say they'll meet with GM chief executive Mary Barra on Wednesday in Washington.

“Senator Portman and I are committed to saving these jobs and call on GM to work with us to find solutions,” Brown said in a joint statement. “Ohio has stood by GM. Now GM needs to stand by Ohio, and the workers who make their company successful.”

Both senators say they've given the company proposals and want Detroit-based GM to work with them to save the plant near Youngstown.

“I hope the company sees the incredible potential in this plant, by keeping it open and bringing other production back to the Valley,” Portman said in the statement.

GM has about 1,500 people at its Lordstown operation. It has eliminated two shifts and 3,000 employees there since the beginning of 2017.

