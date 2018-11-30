© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Ryan Blasts Lordstown Plant Closing, Decries Broken Economy on House Floor

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published November 30, 2018 at 6:08 PM EST
capturetim_ryan.png
CSPAN
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Niles) speaks on the floor of the U.S. House Friday morning.

Congressman Tim Ryan delivered an impassioned speech on the floor of the U.S. House this morning on behalf of workers at the General Motors Lordstown plant in his district.

Some 1,500 employees found out this week that GM will idle the plant next March. Ryan railed against supply side economics that he says have been pushed in America for forty years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eT1ucETSySs

Ryan urged his colleagues to fix the broken system and help working families.

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
