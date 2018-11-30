Ryan Blasts Lordstown Plant Closing, Decries Broken Economy on House Floor

Congressman Tim Ryan delivered an impassioned speech on the floor of the U.S. House this morning on behalf of workers at the General Motors Lordstown plant in his district.

Some 1,500 employees found out this week that GM will idle the plant next March. Ryan railed against supply side economics that he says have been pushed in America for forty years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eT1ucETSySs

Ryan urged his colleagues to fix the broken system and help working families.