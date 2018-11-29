Religious Leaders and Equal Rights Advocates Speak on 'Pastor Protection Act'

A bill that sponsors say ensures religious freedom when it comes to marriage ceremonies is moving through the Ohio Legislature. However, opponents are urgently trying to stop the so-called “Pastor Protection Act,” saying it overreaches and creates more opportunities to discriminate. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

The bill says faith leaders do not have to perform a marriage ceremony that goes against their religious beliefs. But it also says properties owned by religious groups, such as banquet halls, don’t have to host a marriage ceremony they oppose.

Equality Ohio’s Alana Jochum says the Constitution already protects religious leaders, but regarding public accommodations, could overrule existing anti-discrimination laws for classes like age, race, sex, and military status.

“It only expands the discrimination that can be permitted against everyone else currently protected,” Jochum said.

No lawsuits of this kind have been filed, but supporters of the bill say they want to strengthen existing protections in the event of any future litigation.