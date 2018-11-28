© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Kasich: No Comparison Between Jobs Lost in General Motors Shutdown and NCR Relocation

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 28, 2018 at 8:44 PM EST
photo of Gov. John Kasich
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. John Kasich says General Motors' decision to shut down its Lordstown manufacturing facility, which will result in layoffs, shouldn't be compared to the jobs lost because of NCR Corp.'s relocation in 2009.

Gov. John Kasich said he’s still working with officials at General Motors Corp. on the planned shutdown of the Lordstown assembly plant March of next year, but isn’t offering promises that it can be halted. He’s also firing back at those who’ve been critical of his response.

Kasich said the shutdown is a painful loss, but it’s pure economics. And he said it’s not comparable to what happened with the 2009 departure of NCR Corp., formerly of Dayton, which Kasich blasted Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland for repeatedly in his successful campaign to defeat Strickland in 2010.

“Anybody that would suggest that clearly doesn’t know much about business. NCR just moved, and sometimes companies are going to move,” he said.

Kasich said he’s not giving up, but he doesn’t want to give false hope to the Lordstown community.  

Kasich suggested that a new purpose for the facility is a more likely option than a new car line. He said that happened at a former GM facility in Dayton, where he says more people are now employed by an auto glass manufacturer than worked for the automaker when it shut down there.

Government & PoliticsGov. John KasichGM LordstownNCRTed Strickland
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
