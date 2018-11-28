© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Democrats Pick Up Central Ohio Senate Seat

WKSU | By ANDY CHOW
Published November 28, 2018 at 12:03 PM EST
tina_maharath_tinamaharath.com_112718_.jpg
TINA MAHARATH FOR OHIO SENATE
State Senator-elect Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) has been declared the winner over Rep. Anne Gonzalez after the provisional ballot count.

The results in a razor close race for a central Ohio Senate seat have flipped after officials counted the remaining provisional and absentee ballots. The race is just the latest seat to flip from Republican to Democratic.

Democratic nominee for state senate and first time candidate Tina Maharath was declared the winner over Rep. Anne Gonzalez after the Franklin County Board of Elections finished its official tally.

Maharath had been trailing by around 300 votes, but received a majority of provisional ballots.

Democrats lost one Senate seat around Youngstown on Election Day. Republican Michael Rulli defeated Democrat John Boccieri in that race for the seat held by Democrat Joe Schiavoni. So Democrats keep nine seats in the Senate to the Republicans’ 24.

The House also stays in Republican control, though Democrats made a net gain of five seats. Four close races have now been decided - two went Republican and two Democratic, though one of each will go to automatic recount.

