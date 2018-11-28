Brown Blames GOP Tax Bill for GM Decision, Calls For Change

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown thinks GM’s decision to leave Lordstown is based in part on a tax break they got from the GOP tax law passed last year.

He describes it as an incentive to outsource American jobs because companies are taxed less on products built overseas.

Though it is ceasing operations at five plants, GM plans to open a new plant in Mexico. Senator Brown is calling on President Trump to get rid of that tax incentive to prevent outsourcing from happening in the future.

“If he goes to the Congress and says ‘fix this tax bill’ -- that he and McConnell and Ryan were the author of a year ago -- he says fix this and take away the incentives for companies to move offshore and build in incentives for individual consumers to buy American-made vehicles, it will absolutely be a game-changer.

Senator Brown also said he is encouraging Congress to pass the American Cars, American Jobs Act he proposed over the summer that would give consumers a discount on American-made cars.