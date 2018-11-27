© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Kasich on Whether He Will Run for President in 2020

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 27, 2018 at 6:10 PM EST
Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Gov. John Kasich says he’s seriously considering another run for president, the strongest suggestion yet that he might try another campaign.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler sat down for a one-on-one with Kasich and asked him about that.

Kasich said he’s really unhappy with what he sees in this country and hasn’t decided what he wants to do about it – but says all options are on the table and that he’s discussing it with friends, family and supporters.

“I just can't tell you where this is all going to come out,” he says. “I don't have a timetable now. I have to watch events and just see what I can do to contribute.”

But he says if he does run, he knows how he’d want to do it.

“Oh, I am a Republican. And a conservative Republican,” Kasich asserted.

If Kasich runs in 2020, it would be his third try. He dropped out of the 2000 race early, but when Kasich left the 2016 contest, he was the last of the 16 candidates who ran against Donald Trump.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
