© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Summit County Council Votes to Create a Team to Deal with Pipeline Emergencies

Published November 23, 2018 at 12:20 PM EST
NEXUS construction
Enbridge, Inc. (parent firm of NEXUS)
/
Enbridge.com
NEXUS Pipeline under construction in northern Ohio

The NEXUS pipeline is beginning to carry natural gas through parts of Summit County. With that in mind the county is working to be better prepared for potential leaks, accidents, or other problems.

photo of Councilwoman Gloria Rodgers
Credit SUMMIT COUNTY
/
SUMMIT COUNTY
Gloria Rodgers, Summit County Council

Council passed an ordinance authorizing some of the tax dollars coming into the county from NEXUS to be earmarked for training and equipment.  Councilwoman Gloria Rodgers in on the Public Works Committee. “There’s about four million dollars in taxes dispersed among the communities. The County’s share is a hundred thousand.”

Rodgers notes that the County has experience with funding first-responder activities from its role in the multi-county emergency management system. “There’s a 13 county consortium and we actually head up controlling the funds.  So if another county needs money for special equipment or masks or something, the money flows through us.”

The entire two-and-a-half-billion-dollar NEXUS pipeline is expected to be operational from Kensington, Ohio to the Michigan border by the middle of next year.

Tags

Government & PoliticsNEXUSpipelineFERCGloria RodgersSummit County
Related Content