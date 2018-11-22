© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

People Will Get a Chance to See Ohio's Two Constitutions

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 22, 2018 at 1:00 PM EST
Photo of Luke Stedke, Ohio Statehouse Communications Director
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Starting next week, visitors to the Ohio Statehouse will be able to see something new – but that something is actually two very old things. 

Ohio has two constitutions. The original was passed in 1802. In 1851, the constitution the state follows today was drafted.  Luke Stedke with the Ohio Statehouse says the earlier version gave more control to the legislature while the current version gives more control to the Governor. And Stedke says visitors to the Statehouse will soon be able to see both constitutions.

“So this it the first time in the history of the United States that the founding documents of a state will be housed in a public display in a Statehouse.”

Stedke says the documents had been housed at the Ohio History Center in Columbus but he says they’ll now be displayed permanently in the Statehouse museum, so the thousands of people who tour the building each year can see them. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
