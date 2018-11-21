© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Certification of This Month's Vote Could Translate to a Big Loss for Ohio's Green Party

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 21, 2018 at 2:21 PM EST
photo of Gadell-Newton and Brett Joseph
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Constance Gadell-Netwon files paperwork for her run for governor in 2018.

Winners from the November election have been moving ahead toward the offices they’ll occupy in January. But one group is prepared to lose a lot when the vote is certified next month. 

The Green Party’s ticket for governor of Constance Gadell-Newton and Brett Joseph got just over 1 percent of the vote. A law passed in 2013 says it needed to get 3 percent to retain its minor party status. Green political director Joseph DeMare says his party was shut out of debates, which he thinks would have helped it get to that threshold. He says the party may consider a lawsuit, but right now is preparing to comply with the law so it can come back in 2020.

“It’s a long shot. We are going to try it – we’re going to try every avenue. But it looks like – what we’re planning right now is that we’re going to be forced to gather 90,000 petition signatures.”

The Libertarian Party of Ohio, which got just under 2 percent, says that minor party law doesn’t apply to them and has said the party will sue if its status is stripped.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Green PartyLibertarian PartyConstance Gadell-NewtonElection 2018Brett JosephJoseph DeMare
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content