Sheriff Considers a More Cost-Efficient Way to Provide Medical Care in the County Jail

It is budgeting time in counties across the region. A recurring theme for fiscal 2019 seems to be a call for more money for jails. And, the costs for dealing with the opioid crisis are factoring into those spending requests.

Credit Trumbull County Government website / Trumbull County Government website Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe says medical treatment for the influx of drug-addicted inmates is an issue in his request for a million and a half more dollars for the jail.

But he says his department is looking at a way to get greater cost- efficiency in giving medical care. He’s talking with hospitals about them bidding, competitively, on providing medical attention. “We’re trying to establish a proper protocol. Let’s say Cleveland Clinic is interested and we’re trying to work this with them. We would have to put out a competitive bid and give all the hospitals a shot at this. Not just the one hospital.”

The Sheriff says the jail now provides more detox treatment than any other agency or caregiver in Trumbull County.