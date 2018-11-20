© 2020 WKSU
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Kasich Looks Beyond Ohio As He Completes Second Term

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 20, 2018 at 12:38 PM EST
kasich_reporters_and_camera.jpg
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
John Kasich tells reporters things are good in Ohio.

Gov. John Kasich still has almost two more months on the job, but he’s apparently starting to wind down his work and consider his legacy. And while he's not yet saying if he's running for president, he may be starting to forecast what he’s planning on doing next in talking about issues beyond Ohio. 

kasich_points_to_his_name_on_door2.jpg
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Kasich outside his office in Columbus.

Standing in front of his ceremonial Statehouse office with the word “governor” emblazoned in gold paint on the door, Kasich told reporters Ohio has the most private sector jobs it’s ever had.  “Things are good here and we should feel good. And I think the people on Election Day really rewarded that.”

Kasich also shared his concern for wildfire victims in California, and talked about his recent trip to an event sponsored by a newspaper in New Hampshire, a state that’s very important in presidential years. “I was there to celebrate what the press does.”

Kasich also said his opposition hasn’t changed to the so-called “Stand Your Ground” gun bill and to the six-week abortion ban that just passed the House. Polls and pundits have suggested that voters are looking for more moderate, consensus building candidates for the 2020 election.

