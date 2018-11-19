© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

More Veto Overrides Likely in Lame Duck Session

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 19, 2018 at 12:50 PM EST
A photo of House Speaker Ryan Smith.
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
House Speaker Ryan Smith.

Last week, the Ohio General Assembly overturned a bill that had been vetoed by Gov. John Kasich earlier this year. The bill centered on the power of the legislature over the governor’s agencies. It might not be the last time lawmakers override a veto this session.

The House and Senate easily overrode Kasich’s veto. When asked whether he sees more overrides in the next few weeks, House Speaker Ryan Smith said, “perhaps.”

“We’ll see what happens. There is still a lot of overrides out there that we are going to discuss as a caucus. Something tells me we will probably have more vetoes before the end of the year,” Smith said.

Kasich has previously vetoed an abortion ban like the House just passed, and said he’d veto a gun bill the Senate is considering. 

Tags

Government & Politicslame duck sessionRyan SmithVeto override
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content