Horrigan Will Seek a Second Term as Akron Mayor

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has kicked off his campaign to try to win a second term.

Since voters approved moving the primary up from September to May, Horrigan says he wanted to remove any speculation.

His announcement comes on the heels of groundbreaking for the $42 million Bowery Redevelopment project downtown that was years in the making.

"I remember two weeks into office, somebody telling me you’re either going to tear this down or develop it, and one of those is not an option," Horrigan recalled. "So we just stayed with it and pulled together enough funding and different people to be able to be involved in the project. It’s a signature achievement, but also we’re on to the next one too. It’s just not just one block. It’s about how all connected to vibrant city that cares about all of its residents and businesses and everybody that visits here.”

Horrigan says plans to grow the city’s population remain a key priority for him. He expects he will face some competition in the May primary, but no other candidates have announced plans to run so far.