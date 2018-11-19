© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

After Passing Heartbeat Bill, Ohio House Holds Hearing on Another Abortion Measure

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 19, 2018 at 12:47 PM EST
A contentious bill that bans abortion at the point at which a fetal heartbeat can be detected has been gettign a lot of attention since the Ohio House of Represenatives passed it last week. There’s another abortion bill that goes even further that is also getting at least one hearing during this lame duck session.

Jaime Miracle with NARAL Pro Choice Ohio says the bill would punish both women and doctors.

“This could criminalize women who have miscarriages that might seem suspicious to somebody or could criminalize in-vitro fertilization procedures that might end up with an embryo,” Miracle says.

This is not one of the bills Ohio Right to Life has targeted for passage but its president, Mike Gonidakis, is hoping for some legislation to go before the U.S. Supreme Court soon.

“We need to continue to pass legislation in an incremental approach which is what Ohio Right to Life does,” Gonidakis says.

While this bill is being heard in the legislature right now, it is not likely to pass this year. 

Government & PoliticsAbortionOhio abortion law
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
