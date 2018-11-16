© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Provisional Ballots Could Determine Some State Legislative Seats

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 16, 2018 at 5:30 PM EST
andrew_meyer__wksu.jpg
ANDREW MEYER
/
WKSU
November election results are still unofficial

This month’s election results are still unofficial, and the process to close out the 2018 midterms starts this weekend.

There are more than 115,000 uncounted absentee ballots and just over 100,000 provisional ballots statewide – more than half are in the most populous counties of Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas, Montgomery, Stark and Summit.

Counting by county boards of elections can start on Saturday, but it must start by Wednesday – the day before Thanksgiving. And it must be finished by November 27.

The vote will be certified by the Secretary of State and official sometime in the first two weeks of December. There are four Ohio House races and a Senate race that are each separated by a couple hundred votes. Republicans lead in four of those races, but even if the Democrats win them all, Republicans maintain a supermajority in the Senate and keep their majority in the House.

Government & Politics2018 midtermsabsentee ballotsprovisional ballotsOhio Secretary of StateOhio house raceOhio Election
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
