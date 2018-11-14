Ohio House Passes Controversial "Stand Your Ground" Law

The Ohio House has sent a "stand your ground" bill to the State Senate after passing it Wednesday 64-26. The law, sponsored by Geauga County Republican Sarah Latourette, would remove requirements to retreat in confrontations that could result in force.

Ayesha Bell Hardaway is an assistant professor of law at Case Western Reserve University. She said the law would apply to anyone who is either in their home or legally in a public place.

“In Ohio it really does allow a lot of potential for more violence on the street where individuals feel like if they’re threatened that they have the right to exact some sort of extrajudicial punishment,” she said.

She also said "stand your ground" laws shift the burden of proof. Under the law, a prosecutor would have to prove that a person did not have a right to stand their ground.

Gov. John Kasich has said he will not sign a "stand your ground" bill if it comes to his desk.