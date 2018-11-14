© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

LaRose Defends Choice of Blackwell for Transition Team

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 14, 2018 at 10:03 PM EST
photo of Sen. Frank LaRose
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Frank LaRose has chosen two well-known Republicans to co-chair the team that will lead his transition into the Secretary of State's office.

Ohio’s incoming Secretary of State is taking some heat over one of the people he has selected to co-chair his transition team – Ken Blackwell, who’s been blasting Democrats in the ongoing vote count in Florida. 

Frank LaRose says he picked Blackwell because he held the Secretary of State’s office for eight years – though his term was marked by lawsuits over various voting issues. But LaRose says Blackwell is also a staunch conservative.

“He represents a wing of the party that I’m not always identified with, maybe further to the right. JoAnn, Speaker Davidson, more centrist. I think that hearing from both of those voices is important.”

LaRose’s team also includes well-respected former Speaker JoAnn Davidson.  And as for Blackwell’s often inflammatory comments in interviews and on social media about unproven fraud in the Florida vote:

“I wouldn’t say those things but I won’t say I’m bothered by them either. Those are his words.”

During his time in the Ohio Senate, LaRose has called for a return to civility in politics.

Tags

Government & PoliticsFrank LaRoseKen BlackwellJoAnn DavidsonOhio Secretary of State
Related Content