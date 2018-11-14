© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Election Results Raise Questions About Status of Ohio Third Parties

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 14, 2018 at 9:53 PM EST
Libertarian Party logo
The Libertarian Party
A Libertarian Party spokesperson says the law should protect their status.

The Green Party and the Libertarian Party of Ohio appear to be on the verge of no longer being recognized as minor parties, based on the results of last week’s vote and a state law from 2013. But a spokesman for one of those parties said that law actually protects their status.

The law says minor parties need 3 percent of the vote in a gubernatorial or presidential election to keep their status. 

But Libertarian Party spokesman David Jackson says the law applies to parties over a year old – and that law erased his party, which was restored after filing petitions this summer. So Jackson said the Libertarian Party of Ohio can’t lose its status and they’ll consider legal action if they do.

“We will take whatever is the proper and necessary action in order for the Secretary of State to read the law at the time that they take the liberty of doing whatever decision that they’re going to do," he said.

The Libertarian ticket for governor got just under 2 percent of the vote. The Green Party got just over 1 percent, but Jackson said the 2013 law didn’t erase that party, so they could lose their status.

Tags

Government & PoliticsLibertarian PartyDavid JacksonGreen PartyElection 2018
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content