Government & Politics

State Legislature Looks to Limit Citizen Efforts to Amend Ohio Constitution

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 12, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST
House Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) talking to reporters following a House Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Leaders of the Ohio legislature say it’s time to look at changing the methods citizens groups are using to try to amend the state’s constitution. 

House Speaker Ryan Smith says Ohio’s constitution is under attack, as groups have been asking voters to amend it as a way to get around the legislature on certain issues. And the Republican leader says that’s not what the state’s founding fathers envisioned.

“We’re going to work in a bipartisan way to have those discussions and try to make sure that we do our best to protect that document because it is too important.”

Senate President Larry Obhof also says he thinks the constitution is being used and abused. Right now those who want to change the constitution have to gather signatures from half of Ohio’s 88 counties, and that total needs to be at least 10 percent of the last vote for governor – which has been more than 305,000 signatures. Lawmakers might try to increase that number or raise the threshold for passing future constitutional changes through the ballot.

Government & PoliticsOhio constitutionconstitutional amendment
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
