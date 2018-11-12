© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Stark County Group Looking At Ways to Connect with Voters, State Democrats Ahead of 2020

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 12, 2018 at 9:14 PM EST
photo of Lorraine Wilburn
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Lorraine Wilburn of Action Together Stark says she hopes to re-focus her group on the 2020 election after making many contacts ahead of last week's election.

The head of a group of Stark County Democratic activists – disappointed by the lack of a “Blue Wave” in Ohio this year – says she’s already planning to reach out to voters ahead of the 2020 election.

Lorraine Wilburn started Action Together Stark shortly after the 2016 election to engage people with the political process. She herself ran this year as a Democrat for Ohio House District 48 against Republican Scott Oelslager. Wilburn lost the race, and acknowledges that Democrats have had a difficult time reaching out to many voters in Stark County. But her group plans to meet in the next few weeks to find more ways to do that ahead of 2020 – and she hopes they can start a conversation with state Democrats as well.

“The Democratic Party would do really well to sit down and have some sessions with us and ask us what we think would work for them, and best practices going forward. There’s a lot of wisdom in the activist network.”

Wilburn says Action Together Stark will also be holding an open membership meeting early next year.

