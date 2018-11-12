© 2020 WKSU
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Kasich Questions Trump's Recent Criticism of the Media

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 12, 2018 at 4:55 AM EST
ANDY CHOW
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. John Kasich talking to journalists after opening the newly reinforced dam at Buckeye Lake.

Though he’s had some issues with the Statehouse press corps, Ohio’s governor is defending the role of the media.

John Kasich's comments come in the wake of the latest criticisms from President Donald Trump. 

Kasich has no problem firing back at Trump when they disagree.

Most recently Kasich says Trump’s assertion that the media is the "enemy of the people" is, in Kasich’s words, some of the most outrageous language he’s ever heard out of a political leader.

“The media is designed to keep those in power accountable to the people, and anytime you erode the media, any time you weaken the media, you make the big shots more powerful,” Kasich says.

Kasich’s comments come on the heels of the White House revoking a journalist’s credentials after a contentious press conference.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
