Government & Politics

Brown for President in 2020? It Could Happen

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 12, 2018 at 8:55 PM EST
photo of Sherrod Brown
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Brown recently won re-election by six points. He was the only Democrat to win a statewide race in Ohio in this midterm election.

Fresh off his re-election last week, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is thinking about his next step. He’s considering a run for president.

Brown, who won re-election by six points, said he’s being urged to run for president and he says he’s thinking about it.

“My victory showed a progressive can win in a state that Trump won by almost double digits. And you can do it by speaking out for the dignity of all work. All kinds of work whether you punch a clock or swipe a badge or work for salaries or tips or whether you are raising children," he said. "But you can do it without compromising on women’s rights or civil rights or LGBTQ and you can do it without caving to Wall Street or the gun lobby or, frankly, to Donald Trump.”

Brown says he’s talking with supporters and his family. Brown was vetted to be Hillary Clinton’s vice-presidential candidate in 2016, but fellow Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia ultimately was chosen.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
