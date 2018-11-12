Brown for President in 2020? It Could Happen

Fresh off his re-election last week, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is thinking about his next step. He’s considering a run for president.

Brown, who won re-election by six points, said he’s being urged to run for president and he says he’s thinking about it.

“My victory showed a progressive can win in a state that Trump won by almost double digits. And you can do it by speaking out for the dignity of all work. All kinds of work whether you punch a clock or swipe a badge or work for salaries or tips or whether you are raising children," he said. "But you can do it without compromising on women’s rights or civil rights or LGBTQ and you can do it without caving to Wall Street or the gun lobby or, frankly, to Donald Trump.”

Brown says he’s talking with supporters and his family. Brown was vetted to be Hillary Clinton’s vice-presidential candidate in 2016, but fellow Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia ultimately was chosen.