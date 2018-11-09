© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Kasich Says Election Results Show Voter Satisfaction

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 9, 2018 at 3:59 PM EST
john_kasich_mike_dewine_campaign_rally_110218_-_kasler.jpg
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Governor John Kasich campaigns for Mike DeWine at a rally Nov. 2, 2018.

Many political strategists are weighing in on what this year’s election results mean for Ohio going forward. With the GOP sweeping the statewide executive races, many say Ohio is without question a “red state”. But one politician says, somewhat surprisingly, that’s not necessarily the case.

Republicans and even some Democratic leaders are saying Ohio is no longer the swing state it used to be.

But Republican Gov. John Kasich says Democrats were able to win in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan. He says that’s because Ohioans, regardless of political background, have been happy with state leadership.

“People, whoever they are, felt that the state was headed in the right direction, they felt included and that’s why we did well. In these other states there’s too much division and nothing getting done.”

Kasich has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and has suggested the idea of a third-party presidential run.

Tags

Government & PoliticsGovernor John KasichElection 2018
Related Content