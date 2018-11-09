© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Akron Area House Seat Flips to Democrat

Published November 9, 2018 at 5:02 PM EST
district_37.png
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT MAP
The 37th district covers northeast Summit County.

Ohio House District 37 changed parties on election night by a razor thin margin.

Hudson city councilman Casey Weinstein, a democrat, defeated republican Mike Rasor by roughly 600 votes out of an estimated 55-thousand votes cast.

Weinstein plans to focus on putting people first.

“It’s not at all enough just to talk about broad issues, it’s not even enough to talk about state level issues they have to be connected to the district, and I’ve found it’s not even enough to connect them to the district, they need to see how their representative is effecting their daily life.”

Weinstein says funding for roads, waterways, firefighters and police officers, public school's and green energy highlight his top priorities.

He will replace republican Kristina Daley Roegner who is also from Hudson and was term limited.

Roegner moves to the state senate replacing Frank LaRose in District 27.

LaRose was elected to be Secretary of State.

Election 2018
