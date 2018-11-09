Akron Area House Seat Flips to Democrat

Ohio House District 37 changed parties on election night by a razor thin margin.

Hudson city councilman Casey Weinstein, a democrat, defeated republican Mike Rasor by roughly 600 votes out of an estimated 55-thousand votes cast.

Weinstein plans to focus on putting people first.

“It’s not at all enough just to talk about broad issues, it’s not even enough to talk about state level issues they have to be connected to the district, and I’ve found it’s not even enough to connect them to the district, they need to see how their representative is effecting their daily life.”

Weinstein says funding for roads, waterways, firefighters and police officers, public school's and green energy highlight his top priorities.

He will replace republican Kristina Daley Roegner who is also from Hudson and was term limited.

Roegner moves to the state senate replacing Frank LaRose in District 27.

LaRose was elected to be Secretary of State.