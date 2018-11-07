© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Renacci Chides Kasich, Channels Trump in Concession Speech

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published November 7, 2018 at 12:32 AM EST
IMG_3645.jpeg
Mark Arehart
/
WKSU
Congressman Jim Renacci gives his concession speech at Wadsworth's Galaxy Restaurant in the race for U.S. Senate.

Ohio voters elected Democrat Sherrod Brown to a third senate term Tuesday night. He beat Republican challenger and Congressman Jim Renacci.

A mood of cautious optimism to start the evening at the Galaxy Restaurant in Wadsworth quickly turned somber for Renacci supporters when the race was called. But a roar of applause still rang out as Jim Renacci took the stage for his concession speech where he called out Governor John Kasich for dividing the Ohio Republican Party by not supporting President Trump’s agenda.

"We have an agenda of growth. We have wage rates going up. We have unemployment going down. (These) are the policies that I’m proud to be behind. And I’m very proud to be behind this president."

The Wadsworth Republican was originally a candidate in the crowded Ohio governor’s race, but dropped out to run for the Senate in January. Sherrod Brown’s campaign outraised Renacci’s by more than $20 million.

When asked what’s next for him after he leaves elected office this January, Renacci said he’s going to “take a little break” from politics and worry about what’s next sometime in the future.

