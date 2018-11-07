Ohio Voters Overwhelmingly Reject Issue 1

The only issue on the statewide ballot was trounced by a two-to-one margin. Voters rejected the constitutional amendment that would have lowered drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor and would prioritize treatment for those offenders.

The campaign to pass the amendment was well funded. David Myhal spoke for the coalition of judges, prosecutors and others against Issue 1. “Despite being outspent on TV $10 million to $1 million, we will defeat this issue soundly because the people of Ohio said no.”

But Shakyra Davis with the unions, community and social activist groups that supported Issue 1 said their message that the system is broken was heard. “This doesn’t stop tonight. Issue 1 was only the beginning.”

The amendment also would have allowed for all felons not convicted of murder, rape or child molestation to have time taken off their sentences for participating in certain prison programs.