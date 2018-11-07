© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Voters Overwhelmingly Reject Issue 1

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 7, 2018 at 12:48 AM EST
photo of Maureen O'Connor
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor was a leading voice against Issue 1. ";

The only issue on the statewide ballot was trounced by a two-to-one margin. Voters rejected the constitutional amendment that would have lowered drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor and would prioritize treatment for those offenders.

The campaign to pass the amendment was well funded. David Myhal spoke for the coalition of judges, prosecutors and others against Issue 1. “Despite being outspent on TV $10 million to $1 million, we will defeat this issue soundly because the people of Ohio said no.”

But Shakyra Davis with the unions, community and social activist groups that supported Issue 1 said their message that the system is broken was heard. “This doesn’t stop tonight. Issue 1 was only the beginning.”

The amendment also would have allowed for all felons not convicted of murder, rape or child molestation to have time taken off their sentences for participating in certain prison programs.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
