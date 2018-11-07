7th District Stays in the Red After Gibbs Wins Fifth Term

Ohio’s reliably red 7th Congressional District will remain that way with Republican Bob Gibbs winning his fifth-consecutive term despite a well-funded challenge from Democrat Ken Harbaugh.

Bob Gibbs performance didn’t quite match the win Donald Trump chalked up in the 7th two years ago, but his nearly 20-point edge was convincing by any measure. Gibbs said the nation and his district have seen unprecedented economic growth in the last two years, and the nation is “safer and stronger.”

Challenger Ken Harbaugh said it’s too early to talk about running in 2020, but urged his volunteers to stay involved.

“If you look at the implications for this up-welling of grassroots support, not just for the Ohio 7th, but for the country and 2020, I want you to keep your head in the fight. I want you to keep your spirits up because I sure will," Harbaugh said.

In his victory statement, Gibbs — who painted Harbaugh as a candidate of the “coastal elites” — wished him “luck in where ever he moves to next.”