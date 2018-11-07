© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

16th Congressional District Remains in Republican Control

Published November 7, 2018 at 6:32 AM EST
Supports of Anthony Gonzalez, election night.
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
Watch Party for Anthony Gonzalez

Political newcomer Anthony Gonzalez is going to Congress. Both he and his opponent in Ohio’s 16th District were seeking office for the first time. They were vying for the seat left open when Republican incumbent Jim Renacci ran for the U.S. Senate. 

Anthony Gonzalez watch party
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU
/
WKSU
Balloons are about to drop as Anthony Gonzalez announces his victory

At about 10:30 p.m. Anthony Gonzalez came to the podium at his watch party in Strongsville to report his victory to his supporters.

“I’m pleased to announce that I just got off the phone with Susan Moran Palmer … and the 16th District remains in your hands.”

That had been one of the themes of the Gonzalez campaign: that he would keep the seat Republican. Other themes were growth oriented economic policies, health care reform, and reducing the divisiveness in Washington.  

Asked what he plans to do first he replied, "First, I’m going to go hug my wife and say goodnight to our son."

Gonzalez won the election with just under 57 percent of the vote compared to Palmer’s just over 43 percent.   

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2018Anthony GonzalezSusan Moran PalmerJim Renacci
Related Content