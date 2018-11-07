16th Congressional District Remains in Republican Control

Political newcomer Anthony Gonzalez is going to Congress. Both he and his opponent in Ohio’s 16th District were seeking office for the first time. They were vying for the seat left open when Republican incumbent Jim Renacci ran for the U.S. Senate.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Balloons are about to drop as Anthony Gonzalez announces his victory

At about 10:30 p.m. Anthony Gonzalez came to the podium at his watch party in Strongsville to report his victory to his supporters.

“I’m pleased to announce that I just got off the phone with Susan Moran Palmer … and the 16th District remains in your hands.”

That had been one of the themes of the Gonzalez campaign: that he would keep the seat Republican. Other themes were growth oriented economic policies, health care reform, and reducing the divisiveness in Washington.

Asked what he plans to do first he replied, "First, I’m going to go hug my wife and say goodnight to our son."

Gonzalez won the election with just under 57 percent of the vote compared to Palmer’s just over 43 percent.