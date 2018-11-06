© 2020 WKSU
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Judge Allows Jailed Voters to Cast Ballots

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 6, 2018 at 5:13 PM EST
lucasville_prison_-_credit_konik.jpg
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Southern Ohio Correctional Facility located in Lucasville, Ohio. A judge has ruled that two inmates being held at the Montgomery County Jail in Dayton will be allowed to vote.

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order that allows Ohioans who are in a Dayton jail to cast ballots in this election.  

Mike Brickner of All Voting Matters says a court has issued an order that allows two people being housed in a Montgomery County jail to cast ballots. But he says a class action lawsuit on behalf of all jailed voters in the same situation remains under consideration. 

“The larger issue of allowing anyone who is a registered voter the ability to cast a ballot in that last weekend before the election – that question will continue to be decided by the court.”

Bricker says it is a matter of fairness because low income voters who can’t afford bail should be able to vote, just like wealthier Ohioans who make bond earlier.

