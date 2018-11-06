Judge Allows Jailed Voters to Cast Ballots

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order that allows Ohioans who are in a Dayton jail to cast ballots in this election.

Mike Brickner of All Voting Matters says a court has issued an order that allows two people being housed in a Montgomery County jail to cast ballots. But he says a class action lawsuit on behalf of all jailed voters in the same situation remains under consideration.

“The larger issue of allowing anyone who is a registered voter the ability to cast a ballot in that last weekend before the election – that question will continue to be decided by the court.”

Bricker says it is a matter of fairness because low income voters who can’t afford bail should be able to vote, just like wealthier Ohioans who make bond earlier.