2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
Follow Voter Turnout Live In Cuyahoga And Hamilton County
The 2018 midterm elections are expected to make history. A study from the Pew Research Center says in both parties, voter enthusiasm for a midterm election is at its highest level in the last 20 years. Congress, health care and the economy are among the top issues for voters.
Cuyahoga and Hamilton Counties are providing unofficial live voter turnout results by party affiliation, in-person and absentee voters, precincts, cities and Google Maps.
Hamilton County is only providing a map and precincts. You can find coverage for both counties below:
Cuyahoga County: Live Voter Turnout
Hamilton County: Live Voter Turnout