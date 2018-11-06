Follow Voter Turnout Live In Cuyahoga And Hamilton County

The 2018 midterm elections are expected to make history. A study from the Pew Research Center says in both parties, voter enthusiasm for a midterm election is at its highest level in the last 20 years. Congress, health care and the economy are among the top issues for voters.

Cuyahoga and Hamilton Counties are providing unofficial live voter turnout results by party affiliation, in-person and absentee voters, precincts, cities and Google Maps.

Hamilton County is only providing a map and precincts. You can find coverage for both counties below:

Cuyahoga County: Live Voter Turnout

Hamilton County: Live Voter Turnout