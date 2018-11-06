© 2020 WKSU
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Election 2018 Results: Ohio

Published November 6, 2018 at 6:10 PM EST
Activity was brisk at a polling station in Hudson Tuesday morning.
Looking for the latest on national results? Click here.

Ohio's Legislative Races
All 99 seats in the House House of Representatives are up for election this year. Here are the latest results. (refresh this page for the latest updates.)

In the Ohio Senate, half the seats, the odd-numbered districts, are in play in this election. This year's winning Republican candidates are shown in bold red, winning Democrats in bold blue. Seats that are not up for re-election this year are show in pale red and pale blue. There is one vacant seat for which a special election has not yet been called. It's shaded in grey.

Local Results
There are also plenty of local races, levies and questions on the ballot this year in Northeast Ohio. Click on the map below to get a link to your local county board of elections for results on these races.

