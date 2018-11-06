© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Despite Envelope Snafu, Votes Will Still be Counted in Butler County

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 6, 2018 at 12:43 PM EST
photo of voting stickers
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The space for driver's license numbers on the envelopes did not have enough boxes.

Voters in southwest Ohio’s Butler County who returned ballots in envelopes that didn’t have the correct information on them will get their votes counted anyway.

The mail-in ballots sent to about 20,000 registered Butler County voters were fine. But the envelopes for them contained six boxes for the voter’s driver’s license number. Eight are actually needed. But Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted’s office is telling the county to count any of those returned anyway.

Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters applauds that decision.

“There are many different ways to verify that this is the right individual voting and if everything else looked right then count their vote because it wasn’t the fault of the voter. It was a human error on the part of Butler County,” she said.

The Secretary of State’s directive is limited to voters who only provided incomplete driver’s license numbers. Voters could also provide the last four digits of their social security numbers on the envelopes and there were never questions about the validity of envelopes for voters who did that.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
