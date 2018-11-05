Voters Line Up for Early Voting During Last Weekend

Many early voting centers throughout the state were busy this weekend as voters cast absentee ballots, in person, ahead of tomorrow’s Election Day. We caught up with some voters at the Franklin County Early Vote Center Saturday.

There was a long line around the center for much of the day though most voters said they were able to vote within an hour. Outside, it was a party like atmosphere as a band entertained those standing in line, like Derek Reed.

“A lot of things are on the ballot right now, things that I have a personal affinity to that I’d like to see changed, things that I care about, things like schools, infrastructure, fire and police.”

Yvette Weaver said voting was the right thing to do.

“I am proud of my African heritage and I believe it is my obligation because my foreparents could not vote so I will not miss this opportunity.”

In person, early voting ends at 2 p.m. today. Polls open tomorrow at 6:30 in the morning.