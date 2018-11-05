© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Voters Line Up for Early Voting During Last Weekend

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 5, 2018 at 5:30 AM EST
photo of voters lined up for eary voting
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Voters lined up in front of Franklin County’s Early Vote Center.";

Many early voting centers throughout the state were busy this weekend as voters cast absentee ballots, in person, ahead of tomorrow’s Election Day. We caught up with some voters at the Franklin County Early Vote Center Saturday.

There was a long line around the center for much of the day though most voters said they were able to vote within an hour. Outside, it was a party like atmosphere as a band entertained those standing in line, like Derek Reed.

“A lot of things are on the ballot right now, things that I have a personal affinity to that I’d like to see changed, things that I care about, things like schools, infrastructure, fire and police.”

Yvette Weaver said voting was the right thing to do.

“I am proud of my African heritage and I believe it is my obligation because my foreparents could not vote so I will not miss this opportunity.”

In person, early voting ends at 2 p.m. today. Polls open tomorrow at 6:30 in the morning.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
